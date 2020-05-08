Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,421 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 6.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $451,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

