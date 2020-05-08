Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Wendys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wendys has a payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Wendys to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

