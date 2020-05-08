Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Steven G. Richter Acquires 9,483 Shares

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 55,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

