Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. 141,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,617. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

