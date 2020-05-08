WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Up 7.7%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 418,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 368,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 321,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

