William Marsh Rice University Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,986,000. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 31.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. William Marsh Rice University owned 0.14% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,778,986 shares of company stock worth $622,684,834.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,430. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

