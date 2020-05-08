Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 645,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,359. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.26, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

