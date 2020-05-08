Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Trading Down 6.3%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.73, approximately 505,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 623,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,314 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

