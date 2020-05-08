Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading 9.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 9.2% on Friday after Cfra upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Cfra now has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Wynn Resorts traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $86.94, 6,396,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,331,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

