Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after buying an additional 195,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

