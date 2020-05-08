Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) rose 10.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $33.21, approximately 1,075,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 402,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

