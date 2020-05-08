Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $97.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

