Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $2,689,612. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.