Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.03. Daseke posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Daseke by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 4,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,564. The company has a market cap of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.