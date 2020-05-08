Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.89. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $249,040. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

