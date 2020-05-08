Zacks: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCBP. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 75,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,535. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,261 shares of company stock worth $116,552 over the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

