Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,345. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

