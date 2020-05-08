Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $17,232,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $363,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 181,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,910. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

