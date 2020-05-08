Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,813 shares of company stock worth $45,443. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.27. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

