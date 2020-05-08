Zacks: Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.37. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in MYR Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,200. The company has a market capitalization of $431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

