Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given $16.63 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Community’s rating score has improved by 13.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $16.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pwmco LLC boosted its position in First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Community by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

