Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Hold

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 632,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,760. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. Research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 597,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

