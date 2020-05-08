Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Hold

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

SBBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 221,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,439. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

