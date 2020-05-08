Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 544,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,983. The stock has a market cap of $831.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

