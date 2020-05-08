Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Sell

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 223,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $104.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. Research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

