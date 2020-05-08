Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.67. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 378.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

