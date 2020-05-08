Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to “Hold”

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SBGI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 1,235,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,457. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

