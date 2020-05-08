Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) versus Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO) Head to Head Contrast

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Zayo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.43 $1.14 million $0.07 88.29 Zayo Group $2.58 billion 3.23 $150.00 million $0.62 56.44

Zayo Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Zayo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Zayo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05% Zayo Group 6.83% 13.03% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crexendo and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zayo Group 0 10 0 0 2.00

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Zayo Group has a consensus price target of $34.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Zayo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Zayo Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

