Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.66 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and $20.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Coinhub and Coinone. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.02104024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00174080 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,403,663,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,112,195,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Gate.io, DragonEX, FCoin, WazirX, Kucoin, Korbit, UEX, OKEx, Koinex, Tokenomy, Coinone, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, OOOBTC, Bithumb, AirSwap, BitForex, BitMart, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Huobi, GOPAX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

