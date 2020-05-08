Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.86. 1,465,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,152. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

