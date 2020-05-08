Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $0.90. Zions Bancorporation NA posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,857 shares of company stock worth $582,292. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,792,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 2,618,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,381. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

