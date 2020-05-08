Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 244.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,004. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

