Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 1,617,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

