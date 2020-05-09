$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Home Bancshares posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $14.33. 672,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $8,668,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

