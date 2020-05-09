$0.39 EPS Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 443,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,341. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.