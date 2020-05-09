$0.40 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.55. 6,361,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,102. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

