$0.51 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.70. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.73. 91,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,715. The stock has a market cap of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $404,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

