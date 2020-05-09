$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.21. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,206. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.50.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

