10,348 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Bought by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

