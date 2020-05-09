136,817 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 211,613 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.