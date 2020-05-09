14,297 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Bought by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. AON comprises about 1.0% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. 856,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

