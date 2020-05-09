1,542 Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 614,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

