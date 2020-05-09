16,000 Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Bought by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,454. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Inseego in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

