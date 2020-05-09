1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

