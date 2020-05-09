258,404 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.