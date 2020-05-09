2,860 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.82. 1,524,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average is $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cfra upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

