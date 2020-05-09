288,031 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.