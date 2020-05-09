291,305 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,540 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

