303 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,074 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $97.43. 56,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

