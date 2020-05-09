38,910 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,000. Charter Communications comprises 8.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

CHTR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.28. 604,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.53. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

